Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.61. 754,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,524,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $428.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 192.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

