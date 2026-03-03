Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA Position Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,208 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 94.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 222.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 31.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Construction currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GVA stock opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.30. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

See Also

