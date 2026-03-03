GR Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

GR Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of GR Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA committed a combined $4 billion to photonics suppliers Coherent and Lumentum to secure optics capacity for AI data centers — that reduces supply risk for GPU networking and lifted sentiment across the AI-infrastructure chain. Nvidia to invest $4 billion in two photonics companies
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and global telecom leaders pledged to build AI‑native 6G on open, software‑defined platforms — this deepens NVIDIA’s TAM in telecom infrastructure and signals long-term enterprise demand for its AI stacks. NVIDIA and Global Telecom Leaders Commit to Build 6G
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bullish calls and price‑target increases (including TV commentary and broker updates) are supporting the rally—Wall Street momentum and pundit upgrades prompt fresh buying after the post‑earnings dip. We’re upgrading our rating on Nvidia shares. Here’s why
- Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q4 results and guidance were extremely strong (big beat and robust outlook), but the stock initially fell as investors digested valuation, locked in gains, and recalibrated forward expectations. That explains the earlier volatility. NVDA Beats by 73%… Why Did It Drop?
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing inclusion in AI/infrastructure ETFs and positive thematic coverage keeps medium-term investor interest intact, offering passive demand even if active flows ebb. 3 Straightforward ETF Plays to Build AI Exposure Into a Portfolio
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentaries warn the AI trade’s sentiment is weaker than fundamentals suggest — rotation, profit‑taking, and valuation concerns could pressure NVDA near term. Nvidia Just Exposed How Weak The AI Trade Sentiment Is (Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider and institutional trading moves (noted in recent summaries) and very high volumes raise the risk of short-term volatility — watch volume and order‑flow for signs of follow‑through or reversal. NVIDIA Joins Industry Leaders to Advance AI‑Native 6G
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NVDA opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.88. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.