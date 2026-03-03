GR Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

GR Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of GR Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock valued at $289,278,314 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.88. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

