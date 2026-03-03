Glynn Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,905 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 4.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $1,240,120.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,121,564.55. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $1,240,120.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,361,684.90. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,451 shares of company stock valued at $60,453,896. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.8%

Atlassian stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $287.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

