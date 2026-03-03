Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 247,977 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,977 shares during the quarter. Klaviyo makes up 4.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 214,977 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 316.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,092,000 after buying an additional 2,059,550 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $3,568,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,824.64. This trade represents a 46.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $3,352,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,566,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,585. 49.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KVYO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Klaviyo

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.