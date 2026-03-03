Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.24. 16,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 12,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.62.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1438 per share. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th.
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return. SDEM was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
