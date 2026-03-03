Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Up 26.5% in February

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,565,607 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 29th total of 9,935,133 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,843,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,843,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Global Payments from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.52.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Payments Price Performance
Global Payments stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 17.27%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.
Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Payments
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.