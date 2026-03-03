Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,206 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the January 29th total of 2,088 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 92,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Givaudan Price Performance

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $103.39.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Givaudan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan is a Swiss-based global company that develops, manufactures and supplies flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients for a broad range of consumer products. The company’s core activities are organized around creating taste and scent solutions—ranging from fine fragrances and consumer-packaged goods scents to flavor systems for food and beverages and functional ingredients for personal care. Givaudan works with brand owners and manufacturers to design sensory experiences, improve product performance and meet formulation or regulatory requirements.

Its product and service offerings include bespoke fragrance creation, flavor formulation, natural ingredient sourcing, aroma chemicals, taste modulators and application support such as prototyping and sensory testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.