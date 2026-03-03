GHO (GHO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $527.58 Million

GHO (GHO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One GHO token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GHO has traded 0% higher against the dollar. GHO has a total market capitalization of $527.58 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GHO Profile

GHO launched on July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 527,437,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,437,881 tokens. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. The official message board for GHO is lenster.xyz/u/gho. GHO’s official website is gho.xyz.

Buying and Selling GHO

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 527,437,881.796613. The last known price of GHO is 1.00121468 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $3,807,322.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

