General Mills, Inc. $GIS Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1,660.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,230 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of -0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

