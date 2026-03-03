GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading Up 7.2% – Still a Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.59 and last traded at $79.51. Approximately 541,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 766,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.20.

WGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GeneDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on GeneDx from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

GeneDx Stock Up 5.3%

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $120.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bryan Dechairo sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $510,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $155,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,052. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,831 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in GeneDx by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

