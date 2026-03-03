GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 561,035 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 29th total of 680,049 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,241 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,241 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBFH shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of GBank Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JonesTrading cut their price objective on shares of GBank Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of GBank Financial

In other GBank Financial news, COO Tara Allyce Campbell sold 7,000 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.59. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBFH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in GBank Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GBank Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in GBank Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GBank Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

GBank Financial Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of GBFH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,200. GBank Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. GBank Financial had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter.

About GBank Financial

(Get Free Report)

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

