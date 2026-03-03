Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Here are the key takeaways from Gaia’s conference call:

Gaia reported strong results with Q4 revenue of $25.5M and full-year revenue of $99.0M (11% YoY), an improved gross margin (~87.1%), eight consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow and a cash balance of $13.5M plus a $10M credit line.

The company reiterated a target for 2026 and expects to be profitable on the P&L by , signaling a clear path to sustained profitability. Gaia is concentrating on its direct channel (about two‑thirds of direct members >1 year) and implementing a 14–17% price increase this year to drive ARPU, noting direct members show ~2x retention and ~2x revenue versus third‑party channels.

Beginning this quarter, Gaia will no longer report total subscriber count as a primary metric, shifting toward revenue, free cash flow, lifetime value and earnings, which reduces transparency into subscriber trends.

Beginning this quarter, Gaia will no longer report total subscriber count as a primary metric, shifting toward revenue, free cash flow, lifetime value and earnings, which reduces transparency into subscriber trends. Gaia is embedding AI across the business (beta AI guide generated >2 million prompts in 60 days with early engagement gains) and is exploring non‑material AI/content licensing opportunities, though licensing is not relied upon for core 2026 guidance.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Gaia has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 113.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 215,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 51,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gaia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Gaia, Inc operates a subscription-based streaming platform specializing in conscious media, alternative health, spirituality and personal transformation. The company’s digital library features a curated selection of original series, documentaries, yoga and meditation classes, and instructional content aimed at mindfulness, holistic wellness and metaphysical exploration. Gaia’s service is accessible through its website, mobile applications and a variety of connected-TV devices, providing on-demand access to content across multiple channels and formats.

Since launching its streaming service in 2011, Gaia has focused on developing proprietary programming and forging content partnerships with thought leaders, teachers and filmmakers in the fields of yoga, Ayurveda, consciousness studies and alternative healing.

