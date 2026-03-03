FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:RSDE) Short Interest Update

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:RSDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,033 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 29th total of 26,192 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:RSDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,388,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December makes up 1.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 74.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSDE opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $26.00.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – December (RSDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price return of RSP ETF up to a predetermined upside cap while providing a buffer against the first 10% losses over a one-year period. RSDE was launched on Dec 20, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

