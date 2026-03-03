Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,936,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 1,164,797 shares.The stock last traded at $36.38 and had previously closed at $38.66.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 454,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 239,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 161,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 94,275 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 774,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.