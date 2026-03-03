Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 238.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 49.99%.The firm had revenue of $453.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

