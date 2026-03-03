Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on WAVE Life Sciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of -1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.68 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 478.35% and a negative return on equity of 140.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 42,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,500. The trade was a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $3,101,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,749.86. This represents a 70.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 948,375 shares of company stock worth $14,112,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Free Report)

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.