Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $327,000 Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Amplify Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amplify Investments LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 225.29%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

