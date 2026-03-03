Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,544,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 622,275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,521,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,867,000 after purchasing an additional 592,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,252,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,273,546,000 after purchasing an additional 494,674 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,951,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3%

ODFL stock opened at $207.75 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $209.15. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 712,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,832,056. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Earl E. Congdon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $4,903,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,162,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,055,222.69. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 80,134 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $225.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up from $196.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

