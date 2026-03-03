Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

FPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $48.00 target price on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Forgent Power Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forgent Power Solutions

Forgent Power Solutions Price Performance

More Forgent Power Solutions News

Shares of NYSE:FPS opened at $35.94 on Monday. Forgent Power Solutions has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $36.68.

Here are the key news stories impacting Forgent Power Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage and highlighted FPS as a preferred marginal supplier for critical power infrastructure as data‑center demand picks up — a key demand narrative lifting the stock. Goldman Sachs / CNBC

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage and highlighted FPS as a preferred marginal supplier for critical power infrastructure as data‑center demand picks up — a key demand narrative lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a Buy rating and a $48.00 price target (largest upside among new covers), signaling strong upside expectations versus the current price. Benzinga

Bank of America started coverage with a Buy rating and a $48.00 price target (largest upside among new covers), signaling strong upside expectations versus the current price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple other firms initiated bullish ratings and price targets: TD Cowen (Buy, $45), Barclays (Overweight, $44), Wolfe Research (Outperform, $43), Oppenheimer (Outperform, $42), and JPMorgan (Overweight, $40) — broad analyst support is driving buying interest. Seeking Alpha coverage roundup

Multiple other firms initiated bullish ratings and price targets: TD Cowen (Buy, $45), Barclays (Overweight, $44), Wolfe Research (Outperform, $43), Oppenheimer (Outperform, $42), and JPMorgan (Overweight, $40) — broad analyst support is driving buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated at Equal Weight with a $38 target (more conservative than peers), which tempers some of the upside consensus and offers a less bullish view. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley initiated at Equal Weight with a $38 target (more conservative than peers), which tempers some of the upside consensus and offers a less bullish view. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and background coverage pages updated (general reference material). These are informational rather than new catalysts. 247WallSt

Forgent Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forgent Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forgent Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.