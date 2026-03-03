Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 105,241 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,241 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.22% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $118.27.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

