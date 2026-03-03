Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,062 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 64,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

