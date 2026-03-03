Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $160.68.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

