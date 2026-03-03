Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,525,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $462.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.