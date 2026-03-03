Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $658.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $662.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $636.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.42.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.