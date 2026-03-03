Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 1.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $119,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5,595.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 548,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $48.36.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

