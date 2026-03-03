Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,698 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is lifting gold as investors seek safety after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran; media reports show simultaneous jumps in oil and gold, which supports ETF inflows into IAU. Oil and Gold Jump, Stocks Slide as Conflict in Middle East Rocks Global Markets
- Positive Sentiment: Safe‑haven buying has pushed headline gold prices toward multi‑thousand dollar targets in some analyst commentary, underpinning bullish sentiment for gold exposure via IAU. Gold Analysis: $6,000 in Sight, $8,250 as the Macro Crisis Target
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/flow commentary notes a bullish gap and strong overnight safe‑haven demand that can sustain ETF inflows and support IAU’s near‑term price action. Gold Market Braces for Bullish Gap Opening as Safe-Haven Demand Surges
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro calendar (ISM, upcoming U.S. jobs) is front and center — weaker data can help gold (lower real rates), while stronger data/ Fed hawkishness could cap gains; traders are watching economic prints closely. First Light News: Macro Week Ahead – US Jobs Data on Deck
- Negative Sentiment: USD strength and intraday profit‑taking have pressured metals at times — a rising dollar (USDX rally) can limit upside for gold and create volatility for IAU. Gold loses altitude, silver down sharply as USDX rallies
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution precious metals could still correct before finding a floor despite the geopolitical bid; silver’s sharp drop (linked to energy price impacts) highlights market dislocation risk that can spill into gold volatility. Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 7% As Traders Focus On Rising Energy Prices
iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3%
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.