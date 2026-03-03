Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,698 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust's custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

