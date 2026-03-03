Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $72.88 Million Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 1.70% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $72,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,554,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $397,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

