Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $36.17 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $847,665,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,339 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.