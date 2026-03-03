Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,147,000 after acquiring an additional 763,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $369.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.65%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

