Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 6,151 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $753.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $671.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares in the company, valued at $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 133,450 shares of company stock worth $92,530,665 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.52.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

