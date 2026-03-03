Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 43,552 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,315 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

