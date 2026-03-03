Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 7,879 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $346.17 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $363.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.29.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

