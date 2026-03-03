Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,234 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $388.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $426.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.16.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

