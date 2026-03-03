Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.65.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $106.04 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.56.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

