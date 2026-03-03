FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,378 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 29th total of 2,836 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLVD opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.10% of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities from developed markets excluding the US. Holdings are selected for quality and low volatility. QLVD was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

