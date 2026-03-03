Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,763 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $110,834,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 397.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,777,000 after buying an additional 654,763 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Five Below by 1,770.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 471,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 446,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 322,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 244,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Five Below Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $223.48 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,128.17. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $94,862.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,983.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.