Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 69,762 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,760,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $98,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

PNQI stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $618.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

