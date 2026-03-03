Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,685 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $123,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Acuity by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in shares of Acuity by 6.9% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 99,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity in the second quarter worth about $119,587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research cut Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.17.

Acuity Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $295.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $380.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.61.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.24. Acuity had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Acuity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.23, for a total value of $1,538,110.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,557.29. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc (NYSE: AYI) is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company’s core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands’ portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.