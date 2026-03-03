Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 50,109 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,109 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $225,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

