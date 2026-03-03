Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,880 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $88,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 444.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 605,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after buying an additional 494,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,755.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 224,232 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,257,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $503.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.