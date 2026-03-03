Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 767,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,759 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $64,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $110.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

