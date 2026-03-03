Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,911 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $62,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 2,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.51%.The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,493 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $44,640.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,352.90. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $178,222.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,984.64. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,461 shares of company stock valued at $582,482 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTH. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

