Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $79.48 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 746,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $79,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 179.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $848,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,762,824.60. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $169,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,807. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,065 shares of company stock valued at $13,857,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $123.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 28.36%.The firm had revenue of $753.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

