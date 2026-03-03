Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $67.56 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $67,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $244,687,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,952,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $735,058,000 after buying an additional 1,238,124 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2%

TJX opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

