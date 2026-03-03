Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $59.33 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $59,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $98.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,175.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,422,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,486. The trade was a 62.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

