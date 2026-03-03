Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $177.19 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $177,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,647,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the sale, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,785.33.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,777.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,043.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,155.91. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,654.24 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

