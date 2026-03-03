Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $117,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $211.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day moving average is $177.80.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

