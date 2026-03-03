Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $352,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 12.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

AMT opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.16%.

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

