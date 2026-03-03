First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 target price on First Solar in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.
First Solar Stock Performance
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Solar News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major sell‑side firms maintained “overweight” ratings even after trimming targets, signaling continued analyst conviction and leaving upside vs. the current price. Barclays adjusts price target on First Solar to $228 from $279; maintains overweight rating
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also cut its price target but kept an overweight rating, which supports the view that analysts still see medium‑term upside despite weaker near‑term dynamics. Morgan Stanley cuts price target on First Solar to $230 from $275; keeps overweight rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes First Solar underperformed peers on the day despite posting gains, highlighting relative weakness even as the name draws investor attention. First Solar Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data shows effectively no days‑to‑cover (data appears to contain zero values), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze dynamic at play from the published figures.
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley warned that margin recovery may be slower and 2026 pricing softer than expected — a direct fundamental headwind for near‑term profitability and valuation. First Solar Faces Slower Margin Recovery, Softer 2026 Pricing, Morgan Stanley Says
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis pieces argue First Solar’s earnings have significant subsidy exposure and identify a “$2 billion” vulnerability — a risk that could amplify regulatory/policy sensitivity for the stock. First Solar’s $2 Billion Problem
- Negative Sentiment: Deeper reads on results note management’s flat‑to‑slightly‑lower 2026 sales guidance and new $1.5B unsecured financing, which together temper the growth narrative and raise questions about near‑term cadence. Does First Solar’s (FSLR) Flat 2026 Outlook Undercut Its Policy‑Supported Growth Story?
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.
